Your 10-second guide to today's Australian building approvals report

Getty

This morning the ABS will release its latest building approvals report for August, a release that will be heavily scrutinised given signs the upswing in residential construction may be at or nearing its peak.

Here’s the state of play.

In July approvals jumped by 4.2% to 19,298, leaving the annual increase at 13.4%.

Unit approvals – always volatile given the lumpy nature of high density construction – soared by 11.73% to 9,819.

In comparison, detached housing approvals fell by 2.63% to 9,479.

In five of the past seven months unit approvals outnumbered those for detached housing, reflecting that Australians are tending to move up, not out, at present.

Over the past year, unit approvals numbered 108,209, an increase of 25% on July 2014. This is the highest level on record.

House approvals, in comparison, rose by 115,913, 4.8% higher than a year earlier.

In July, the total value of buildings approved jumped by 7.8%. Residential increased by 5.9% while non-residential jumped by 12.2%, the third gain in a row.

For August, economists expect approvals to fall 2.0%.

The report will be released at 11.30am AEST. Business Insider will have full coverage as soon as the data drops.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.