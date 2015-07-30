Your 10-second guide to today's Australian building approvals report

Construction of apartments in Melbourne’s CBD. Photo: Getty Images

The ABS will release its building approvals report for June today, a volatile, yet closely-watched release given the need for residential building activity to remain strong in the midst of Australia’s unwinding mining boom.

Here’s the state of play.

The report measures the number and value of houses, units and non-residential dwellings approved each month.

In May total building approvals rose to 19,414, an increase of 2.37% on April. From a year earlier total approvals increased by 25,881, or 13.44%, to 218,442.

Unit approvals have soared in recent months. In May there were 10,039 units approved, an increase of 15.15% on April. The total number of units approved over the past year has surged to 102,756, up 21.8% on May 2014.

Over the same period housing approvals increase by 6.9% to 115,686.

In the past six months unit approvals outnumbered those for housing by 58,467 to 58,147.

Over the past year the value of residential building approvals has been $64.751 billion, the highest level on record. From a year earlier it’s increased by 14.9%.

While a far smaller component, the total value of non-residential approvals over the same period fell by 11.5% to $29.052 billion.

The release is scheduled to hit at 11.30am AEST. Business Insider will have full coverage as soon as the data drops.

