A Porn Site Wants To Pay 'Closer Magazine' A Hefty Sum For Rights To Kate Middleton's Nude Photos

Porn site YouPorn wants to feature Kate Middleton’s nude photos on its site.

Though the Palace is filing a complaint against the photographer who took the now-ubiquitous topless photos of Kate Middleton, that’s not stopping others from trying to get their hands on them. Porn site YouPorn wants in on the nudes.



YouPorn’s Marketing Director, Corey Price has reached out to French magazine Closer, which originally published the photos, to purchase the “intimate footage” suggesting they’re a “much better fit” to present the images.

Price says the site is more than willing to compensate, claiming to have an “open checkbook.”

Here’s a portion of the letter Price sent to the Editor of Closer Magazine via TMZ:

Ms. Pieau, you have stated that you are currently in possession of “intimate footage” of the future Queen of England, Kate Middleton and Prince William that you are not going to show at this time. We’d like to make an offer on this footage since we believe this is an incredibly newsworthy story, and we are already being slammed with emails from our site’s loyal visitors begging us to make an offer.

We feel very confident that we can show this footage legally, and would like to make you aware that we have an “open checkbook”. We’d truly like to have the first crack at this, as we know that this type of litigation can be a “royal pain” for your magazine to deal with, and our site is a much better fit when it comes to sexy videos, that’s what youporn.com is all about!

