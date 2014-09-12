Here's The Youngest Town In Every State

We’ve recently been looking at towns and places that are demographic extremes: places with very high median incomes, and places with very high levels of education. Now, we look at places with very young populations.

The American Community Survey is run annually by the Census Bureau, as an effort to better understand the American population. One of the many demographic measures in the survey is the median age of the population. Using estimates from the 2008-2012 ACS for all places with more than 10,000 people, we found the place with the lowest median age in every state:

Unsurprisingly, many of the youngest places are either large colleges and universities, or towns and cities associated with one or more institutions of higher learning. Having a lot of college students around naturally brings down the median age.

Similarly, a few military bases, like the sprawling Fort Hood, TX, appear on the list. Many soldiers, sailors, marines, and airmen are in their late teens or twenties, and as with college students, their presence will lower the median age of a place.

By far the youngest place on our list is the village of Kiryas Joel, NY. This is a community of strict Hasidic Jews, and they tend to marry very young and have large families. The sheer number of children in the village leads to a very low median age.

Here’s a table of the youngest place in each state:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.