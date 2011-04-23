The 7 Most Influential People Under 25

Photo: CWTV

Have you written a rap song that sparked a revolution, or won the top award in the soccer world twice?We didn’t think so.



But the people on this list have done such things, and they’re all under 25.

We scanned through Time Magazine’s list of The 100 Most Iinfluential People to pick out the youngest luminaries.

Bruno Mars - 25 Mars, a musician, grew up in Hawaii and was nominated for seven Grammys at this years the 53rd Grammy Awards. He won Best Male Pop Vocal Performance for Just the Way You Are. Mars writes, produces, sings, and plays, something that's less common among musical artists these days. Source: Time Blake Lively - 23 Lively is an an actress and model, currently starring in the book based TV series, Gossip Girl. Born in Los Angeles to an acting family, Lively's parents took her with them when they taught acting classes rather than leave her with a babysitter. Source: Time Lionel Messi - 23 Barcelona fútbol star, Lionel Messi, is considered the best player of his generation. Founder of the Leo Messi foundation, to provide health care and education to vulnerable children, Mesi is also a goodwill ambassador for UNICEF. Messi is also a two-time winner of the Ballon d'Or, soccer's top individual prize. Source: Time El Général - 21 El Général, a Tunisian rapper, says when he became a rapper, he was 'looking to rap for the good of the people.' And this year, he did exactly that. His song 'Rais Lebled,' inspired the uprising of Tunisia and the overthrowing of President Zine el Abidine Ben Ali. The song was the anthem of protesters and pointed out government corruption in the country. Source: Time Mia Wasikowska - 21 Born in Australia, but catapulted to international fame in her role of Alice in Tim Burton's, Alice In Wonderland, Wasikowsa started her career in Australian soap operas. Like both her parents, she is an avid photographer. In her recent filming of Jane Eyre, Wasikowsa had a pocket sewn into her costume to hold a camera, so she could take pictures between scenes. Source: Time Chris Colfer - 20 Glee star Chris Colfer has been speaking out against the bullying epidemic among high schoolers, as he too was bullied as a kid. His co-stars on Glee say Chris lives by extreme truth and he 'infuses honesty' into his character on Glee. Source: Time Justin Bieber - 17 Bieber was a 2008 YouTube discovery by talent agent, Scooter Braun. Braun arranged for Bieber to meet Usher in Atlanta, and the rest is history. Bieber has been nominated for more than 40 awards and won 26 of them. He also has a talent of making every teenie bopper girl's heart swoon when he walks onto the stage. Source: Time Read the full list at TIME The 2011 Time 100 >

