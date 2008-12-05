Youngest Bronfman Joins Family "Real Estate Business"

Edgar Bronfman, Jr.’s youngest brother, Adam, just purchased a $7 million apartment on the UES. It seems a bit lavish since he’s rarely in the city, but if he needs to sell it, we’re sure Edgar, who’s quite adept at real-estate flipping, will be able to help him out.



NY Post: Adam Bronfman, the youngest and perhaps least known son of Edgar Bronfman Sr., has just shelled out $7 million for a combined four-bedroom pied-à-terre at 170 East End Ave.

Bronfman also has residences in Phoenix and Park City, Utah, and reportedly spends at least one week per month in Manhattan as the managing director of the Samuel Bronfman Foundation, his father’s New York-based philanthropic entity…

Other buyers in the recently constructed stone-and-glass structure overlooking Carl Schurz Park include Mets ace Johan Santana, who paid just more than $3 million for a three-bedroom place, and Vornado executive Michael Fascitelli, who reportedly spent around $16 million for a 7,000-square-foot spread that includes a private basketball court.

