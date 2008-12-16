Youngest Billionaire In History (Mark Zuckerberg) Not A Billionaire Anymore

According to the never-wrong Wikipedia, Forbes recently declared Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg “possibly the youngest self-made billionaire ever.” That was before this year’s stock market crash.



Mark Zuckerberg owns 20%-30% of Facebook (reporting varies). Facebook’s common stock is now trading on private markets at about a $2 billion valuation. 20%-30% of $2 billion is $400-$600 million.

Now, few people we know would object to having a net worth of $400-$600 million, especially at age 24. But let us not muddy the meaning of the word “billionaire.”

