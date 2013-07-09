This 16-Year-Old Canadian Girl Is A Producer On Jay-Z's New Album

WondaGurl produced the track ‘Crown’ from her basement. Now it’s featured on Jay-Z’s new album.

One of the producers on Jay-Z’s



Magna Carta Holy Grail is Ebona Oshunrinde, a.k.a WondaGurl, a 16-year-old Canadian beatmaker.The Ontario native explained to MTV News how her collaboration with the rapper on the single “Crown” came to be.

“I was at home one day looking for reggae samples for a while and I finally found this one that was crazy,” she explains. “And I took it and I cut it up and I put it in the software FL Studio. I started building around it, adding 808s and the more I built, the more I knew what I wanted. After that, I knew I wanted to send it to Travi$ Scott.”

WondaGurl’s plan worked.

“A few days afterwards he [Travi$] messaged me saying he’s about to change my life and then a few days later he told me I was on Jay-Z’s album,” the teen continued.

On Monday, during Jay-Z’s random spurt of Tweets, he gave WondaGurl a pretty, well, wonderful shout-out:

WondaGurl, who recently completed the 11th grade, has been honing her craft since she was 9-years-old and won Canada’s Battle of the Beatmakers in 2012, boosting her profile and landing her a management deal.

So where does the 16-year-old go from here?

“I’d like to work with Kanye West, Drake, Timbaland,” she tells MTV. “I want to make Keri Hilson her comeback track, because I’ve always been a fan.”

Listen to WondaGurl tell her story in her own words below:

Below WondaGurl talks winning Canada’s Battle of the Beatmakers:

