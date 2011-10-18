Young Women: The Power Users of Social Media

Latest research indicates that young women are power users of social media. The research shows that 89 per cent of women aged 18-29 use social media, often on a daily basis. (Source: ZDnet). This marks a very significant trend in social media, which will change the course of online marketing campaigns. Since big businesses already have a lot of resources for research on customer behaviour, this research won’t have as much of an impact on their marketing techniques. However, small businesses can take advantage of the demographic trend and design these marketing techniques to suit the needs of the target audience.



A lot of marketing techniques can be incorporated that might appeal young women; however I’m going to highlight a few.

Targeting Psychology:

It is a proved fact that women are entirely different creatures as compared to men right from their genetic make up to their psychology. Women anticipate and react in an entirely different manner as that expected from men.

Thus, using the right marketing tools and techniques is contingent upon how well the marketer knows the psychology of women. For instance, emotionality determines the execution of certain actions, so social media experts might stimulate women’s interest into campaigns by incorporating emotional slogans.

Engaging in Conversations:

Women tend to be more social and interactive than men. Thus, social media campaigns should be more than just advertisement alerts. In fact, social media users should be engaged in conversations to create a friendly brand image of the product. Both positive and negative feedback should be encouraged.

Adding Visuals:

With women being the active contributors in social media, adding more visuals (pictures, videos) is now crucial to effective marketing campaigns. Most women tend to be attracted towards loud colours, so it is now important to keep the campaign alive by using more colours.

Incorporating Lifestyle in the Campaign:

Every woman gets fascinated by fashion trends, health, home décor and other lifestyle fads. That is the reason why a social media campaign is not just confined to the promotion of the product; instead marketers are now talking about anything and everything.

For instance, if a Facebook page is just going to keep sending out updates about the product, the page is not going to get much response from the target audience. However, if the Facebook page has polls about the popular singers or a fashion trend it’s going to be more engaging for the audience.

Following “Trends”:

This concept is very popular amongst Twitter user. Following hash-tags can help the researchers analyse the expectations and demands of their customers, predominantly women in this case. Also, what is trending most amongst the target audience determines the tools and techniques the campaigners are going to use.

Also, with applications like “Tweetreach” and “Followfridayrankings” make your campaign stand out and appeal to a larger audience, if it is effective enough. And you can keep a track on the statistics of your campaign. Thus, social media is a channel where you can get instant feedback for your campaign.

Conclusion:

The reason why social media consultancy is becoming a lucrative business is the cost effective and interactive campaigning that social media allows to the business vendors.

Thus, with women being the most active users now, the online marketing strategies need to be altered to suit the needs and expectations of this gender. “Adding a feminine touch” in your campaign is only going to make your campaign more effective, and your product to “stand out” amongst the other brands.





