Young Women Are More Stressed Out Than Anyone Else

Women are more stressed out than men. In a survey by the American Psychological Association, 49 per cent of female participants said their stress levels have increased in the past five years compared to 39 per cent of male participants.



Women are stressed out about their finances, relationships, and ability to effectively manage their time; whereas men are most stressed by work, reports another survey by Polaris Marketing Research. Polaris also revealed that young people are more stressed out than any other generation:

Photo: Polaris Marketing Research

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.