Young Woman Dies After Tweeting That She Worked 30 Hours Straight

Mita Duran, a 24-year-old woman who worked as a copywriter in Indonesia, slipped into a coma on Sunday after tweeting that she had worked for 30 hours straight. She died not long after.

Duran often kept herself awake by drinking Kratingdaeng, better known as Thai Red Bull, writes Lee Moran at the New York Daily News, while working late into the night at Young & Rubicam, an ad agency owned by multinational advertising and public relations company WPP.

Duran’s Twitter feed shows that she often tweeted about her heavy workload:

“Haven’t slept since Saturday and I have 30 more copy lines to go and a plane to catch tomorrow afternoon,” she said on July 8.

“Sweetest sleep I’ve had in a long time. It’s a shame I’m supposed to wake up uh, ONE HOUR earlier. Slept through 3 phone calls and 3 alarms!” she said on Nov. 14.

This is Duran’s last tweet before collapsing on Sunday:

Duran’s father, Yani Syahrial, is reported to have posted on social media website Path that his daughter was in a coma for “working over the limit,” Zachary Stieber writes at the Epoch Times.

Young & Rubicam posted on its Facebook page on Dec. 15 that it would be closed the next day to allow Duran’s colleagues to pay their last respects at her funeral:

Business Insider reached out to Young & Rubicam for a statement but did not receive an immediate response from the company.

Duran’s friends and families urge others to consider this a cautionary tale for young professionals “to know [your] limit.”

