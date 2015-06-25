Young, wealthy Asians made McLaren's sales rocket

Newspress A McLaren supercar.

Luxury car maker McLaren Automotive unveiled a 67% rise in sales to £475.5 million ($US746.1 million) as young, wealthy, Asian customers bought a bulk of the cars.

The group reported a pre-tax profit of £15 million ($US23.5 million) for its financial year which ended on December 31, 2014, which is three times more than the previous year’s profit.

After the success of delivering 1,649 cars, the group said it is aiming to more than double its annual production capacity to 4,000 cars a year.

Earlier today, McLaren CEO Mike Flewitt told BBC’s Wake Up to Money radio programme that while the US is the group’s biggest market, the growth in its Asian customer base is fuelling the luxury car company’s revenue expansion.

He said many of those that buy a McLaren car in Asia are in the 20s and 30s.

