Check Out Young Wall Street Partying For Charity In New York

Photo: Courtesy of Bloomberg

Young Wall Street philanthropists partied it up this week while raising at least $25,000 for the Bowery Mission, Bloomberg reported.The Bowery Mission helps the homeless on Manhattan’s Lower East Side.



The event was held on the Bowery Hotel terrace.

The event was organised by The Bowery Mission Young Philanthropists.

The event’s co-chair, Marathon Asset Management investment analyst, Mario Caicedo, has lived close to the Bowery Mission for a decade. He began volunteering at the Mission five years ago and serves meals there twice every month.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.