Young Wall Street went black tie on Thursday night

Young Wall Street brushed off the tuxedos and ball gowns on Thursday night and came together for the first annual Paradise Fund Casino Gala in New York City.
Hosted by Paradise Fund co-founders Kent Anderson, H. Loy Anderson III, and Christopher DiSchino, the event was the first of its kind in New York, although they have been holding similar casino galas in Palm Beach since 2011.
Proceeds from the event will go to the Boys & Girls Harbour, a non-profit based in East Harlem.
The evening was a flurry of high fashion, live jazz music, and, of course, lots of poker and craps. Take a look inside.
VIP guests gathered for a reception before the gambling began. Alex and Leeana Smith-Ryland said they were lifelong friends of H. Loy Anderson, one of the event's hosts.
Lots of guests came from the fashion and retail industries: here are Netty Devonshire and Dan Carroll of J Crew.
Kim Nichols, Anna Voorhees Ramirez, Christine Pedersen, and Milena Duke tried their luck at the poker table.
In exchange for a $250 ticket, guests got the chance to 'gamble' for prizes (VIP tickets started at $500).
Although Thursday night's proceeds went to a charity in Harlem, the fund also has a large presence in Haiti.
Farley Rentschler, here with Laura Mari, said she'd attended past Paradise Fund events in Palm Beach.
Billie Carroll, from the British reality show 'Made in Chelsea,' posed with Bunny Laughlin, Peter Lunenburg, George Merck, and Nicholas De Kwiatkowski.
We caught up with fashion folk Nicole Franco and Max Jones, of Salvatore Ferragamo, and Madeline Swanson, of Vogue.
Back at the poker tables, Alexander Brown, Jack Fayer, and Laura Jimenez Manrique played a round together.
