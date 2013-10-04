Young Tiger Woods Fan Steals The Show At The President's Cup

Despite the surprisingly giddy Tiger Woods at this week’s Presidents Cup, the best highlight of day one undoubtedly belonged to this young fan, his imagination, and his pure love of the game.

There is the practice swing, the way he moves some debris and picks up his marker, and the way he fist-pumps just like Tiger Woods. But mostly, this is great because it is the same thing we all did as children whether it was a pretend basketball shot, or an imaginary home run, or a soccer goal that never actually happened…



