Revealed: The Size Of Chase Coleman's Massive Bet On Russia's Yandex

Chase Coleman’s holdings report reveals a nearly $2 billion stake in Yandex, a Russian IT company that operates the country’s biggest search engine.



Coleman’s Tiger Global owned 54,058,062 shares worth $1.9 billion , making it his #1 biggest public holding, pushing Apple to #2.

It was known that Tiger Global had a big stake in Yandex as of its May 24 IPO, but not how big.

We’ll have the rest of the info about his latest 13f in a moment.

