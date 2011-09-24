Meet The 25 Youngest Entrepreneurs Running The World's Most Valuable Startups

Rent The Runway
This is part of our series on The 2011 Digital 100: The World’s Most Valuable Startups >>For this year’s Digital 100, we looked at the most valuable startups in the world.
Now let’s look at some of the founders behind those companies.
Some are incredibly young.
One 25-year-old has built an $800-million-dollar business.
And, by the way, say what you will about reality star Kim Kardashian, but don’t forget: she also has $250 million startup.
Ages: 27 and 25, respectively
Company founded: Instagram
What it is: Mobile photosharing app with 9 million users
Company Valuation: $100 million
Age: 27
Company founded: LearnVest
What it is: Financial tools and services for women
Company Valuation: $100 million
Ages: 31 and 28, respectively
Company cofounded: Rent The Runway
What it is: Rent The Runway allows users to rent dresses for a fraction of the cost of buying the dress outright.
Company Valuation: $105 million
Ages: 28, 28, and 27, respectively*
Company cofounded: Bleacher Report
What it is: A sports blog made of paid, professional editors who oversee thousands of unpaid contributing writers. Founded in 2008, it has 20 million monthly unique visitors.
Company Valuation: $120 million
*Zander Freund, 28, (pictured) cofounded Bleacher Report too, but he is no longer with the company.
Age: 30
Company cofounded: Warby Parker
What it is: A prescription glasses online discount retailer.
Company Valuation: $120 million
Age: 29
Company founded: Thrillist
What it is: Digital lifestyle publication and daily deals for men; currently reaching over 2 million subscribers in 17 markets.
Company Valuation: $150 million
Age: 30
Company cofounded: Shoedazzle
What it is: Stylists pick and send users shoes, handbags and jewelry every month for $39.95.
Company Valuation: $280 million
Ages: 28 and 26, respectively
Company cofounded: Vostu
What it is: Online gaming site
Company Valuation: $300 million
Age: 26
Company founded: Box.net
What it is: Online filing sharing platform
Company Valuation: $550 million
Age: 29
Company cofounded: Foursquare
What it is: Social location/check-in app and rewards platform
Company Valuation: $600 million
Age: 25
Company founded: Tumblr
What it is: Social blogging platform
Company Valuation: $800 million
Age: 28
Company founded: Spotify
What it is: Digital music service with access to millions of songs via a freemium/advertising model
Company Valuation: $1.1 billion
Ages: 30, 30 and 28
Company cofounded: Airbnb
What it is: Short-term apartment rental platform
Company Valuation: $1.3 billion
Ages: 29 and 30, respectively
Company founded: LivingSocial
What it is: Daily deals site
Company Valuation: $3 billion
Ages: 25 and 28, respectively
Company cofounded: Dropbox
What it is: File sharing and storing platform in the cloud
Company Valuation: $4 billion
