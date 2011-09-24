Meet The 25 Youngest Entrepreneurs Running The World's Most Valuable Startups

Alyson Shontell

Jennifer Hyman

Rent The Runway

For this year's Digital 100, we looked at the most valuable startups in the world.

Now let’s look at some of the founders behind those companies.

Some are incredibly young.

One 25-year-old has built an $800-million-dollar business.

And, by the way, say what you will about reality star Kim Kardashian, but don’t forget: she also has $250 million startup.

16. Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger

Ages: 27 and 25, respectively

Company founded: Instagram

What it is: Mobile photosharing app with 9 million users

Company Valuation: $100 million

15. Alexa von Tobel

Age: 27

Company founded: LearnVest

What it is: Financial tools and services for women

Company Valuation: $100 million

14. Jennifer Hyman and Jenny Fleiss

Ages: 31 and 28, respectively

Company cofounded: Rent The Runway

What it is: Rent The Runway allows users to rent dresses for a fraction of the cost of buying the dress outright.

Company Valuation: $105 million

12. Bryan Goldberg, David Finocchio, and David Nemetz

Ages: 28, 28, and 27, respectively*

Company cofounded: Bleacher Report

What it is: A sports blog made of paid, professional editors who oversee thousands of unpaid contributing writers. Founded in 2008, it has 20 million monthly unique visitors.

Company Valuation: $120 million

*Zander Freund, 28, (pictured) cofounded Bleacher Report too, but he is no longer with the company.

13. Dave Gilboa

Age: 30

Company cofounded: Warby Parker

What it is: A prescription glasses online discount retailer.

Company Valuation: $120 million

11. Ben Lerer

Age: 29

Company founded: Thrillist

What it is: Digital lifestyle publication and daily deals for men; currently reaching over 2 million subscribers in 17 markets.

Company Valuation: $150 million

10. Kim Kardashian

Age: 30

Company cofounded: Shoedazzle

What it is: Stylists pick and send users shoes, handbags and jewelry every month for $39.95.

Company Valuation: $280 million

9. Daniel Kafie and Josh Kushner

Ages: 28 and 26, respectively

Company cofounded: Vostu

What it is: Online gaming site

Company Valuation: $300 million

8. Aaron Levie

Age: 26

Company founded: Box.net

What it is: Online filing sharing platform

Company Valuation: $550 million

7. Naveen Selvadurai

Age: 29

Company cofounded: Foursquare

What it is: Social location/check-in app and rewards platform

Company Valuation: $600 million

6. David Karp

Age: 25

Company founded: Tumblr

What it is: Social blogging platform

Company Valuation: $800 million

5. Daniel Ek

Age: 28

Company founded: Spotify

What it is: Digital music service with access to millions of songs via a freemium/advertising model

Company Valuation: $1.1 billion

4. Brian Chesky, Joe Gebbia and Nathan Blecharczyk

Ages: 30, 30 and 28

Company cofounded: Airbnb

What it is: Short-term apartment rental platform

Company Valuation: $1.3 billion

3. Tim O'Shaughnessy and Eddie Frederick

Ages: 29 and 30, respectively

Company founded: LivingSocial

What it is: Daily deals site

Company Valuation: $3 billion

2. Arash Ferdowsi and Drew Houston

Ages: 25 and 28, respectively

Company cofounded: Dropbox

What it is: File sharing and storing platform in the cloud

Company Valuation: $4 billion

1. Mark Zuckerberg

Age: 27

Company cofounded: Facebook

What it is: Social network

Company Valuation: $80 billion

