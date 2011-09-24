Meet The 25 Youngest Entrepreneurs Running The World's Most Valuable Startups

Rent The Runway



This is part of our series on The 2011 Digital 100: The World’s Most Valuable Startups >>For this year’s Digital 100, we looked at the most valuable startups in the world.

Now let’s look at some of the founders behind those companies.

Some are incredibly young.

One 25-year-old has built an $800-million-dollar business.

And, by the way, say what you will about reality star Kim Kardashian, but don’t forget: she also has $250 million startup.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.