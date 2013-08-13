25 Under 25: Meet The Next Generation Of TV, Music, And Movie Stars

Michael Buckner/Getty Annasophia Robb was among the best dressed at the Young Hollywood Awards, where she took home the Female Superstar of Tomorrow Award.

There’s always room on the A-list for the right kind of young talent.

Spotting that young talent is the tricky part.

Looking at reputation, connections, future projects, and our own editorial gut instincts, we’ve rounded up 25 up-and-comers on the verge of breaking out in a big way.

From movies to music to TV, these are the stars you should be paying attention to.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.