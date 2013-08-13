25 Under 25: Meet The Next Generation Of TV, Music, And Movie Stars

There’s always room on the A-list for the right kind of young talent.
Spotting that young talent is the tricky part.
Looking at reputation, connections, future projects, and our own editorial gut instincts, we’ve rounded up 25 up-and-comers on the verge of breaking out in a big way.
From movies to music to TV, these are the stars you should be paying attention to.
Hometown: London, England
Age: 23
Her Resume So Far: Imogen Poots has everything it takes to be an A-List movie star but barely any of the name recognition. We chalk this up to a series of carefully chosen supporting roles in smaller films that, while well received by critics, have been far from blockbusters. Her biggest parts up to now have been in '28 Weeks Later,' 'Fright Night,' 'Jane Eyre,' and last year's A Late Quartet. Frankly, she's been tragically underutilized, a realisation that's finally dawning on casting directors.
What's Next: If Poots doesn't become a household name by the end of 2013, it won't be for lack of trying, because she's probably the busiest actress in the industry right now. Poots has a whopping nine films lined up, either in production or ready for release.
She's working with one of Hollywood's most respected directors, Terrence Malick, in 'Knight of Cups,' will star opposite 'Breaking Bad' favourite Aaron Paul in two separate films, and gets to play the love interest in Penn Badgley's Jeff Buckley flick and Andre 3000's Jimi Hendrix movie. But that's only half of her upcoming projects. Poots also has films with James McAvoy, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Cate Blanchett, and Zac Efron. It's a good thing she has such an adorable name because you'll be hearing it A LOT this year.
Hometown: Halifax, England
Age: 21
Her Resume So Far: Sometimes the Brits are onto things earlier than we are Stateside. Case in point: Ed Sheeran. Sheeran's brand of acoustic folk pop earned him a quintuple platinum record in his native England and the title as British Breakthrough and Best Male Artist at the 2012 BRIT Awards. His song 'The A Team' found it's way in the Top 10 in nearly a dozen countries, and now he's ready to import his talents to the U.S. with the help of some important friends.
What's Next: Sheeran's a giving guy. He helped Taylor Swift write 'Everything Has Changed' for her mega-successful 'Red' album, and he contributed two songs to One Direction's second studio record, 'Take Me Home.' Having superstars like Swift and the guys from 1D in his corner should do wonders for Sheeran's second album, due out later this year. The Sheeran craze kicks off this March when he'll play more than 50 arena shows as the opening act for Swift's 'Red' tour.
Hometown: Denver, Colorado
Age: 19
Her Resume So Far: AnnaSophia Robb's grown up a lot since playing Violet Beauregarde in Tim Burton's 'Charlie & the Chocolate Factory.' Now instead of navigating a land of candy, she's navigating the land of relationships and '80s fashion as a young Carrie Bradshaw in 'The Carrie Diaries.'
What's Next: 'Sex & the City' turned Sarah Jessica Parker into a pop culture and style icon. 'Gossip Girl' made Blake Lively a star. The CW is combining both formulas with Robb and 'The Carrie Diaries' for what they anticipate will be a massive hit. With only three episodes under her belt, Robb's already been called 'TV's next it girl,' and she's used that status to land two upcoming movies. Just imagine what's in store for Robb once her show has a few seasons on the books.
Hometown: Los Angeles, California
Age: 23
Her Resume So Far: Kat Graham's early career was lined with sporadic one-off spots on a variety of TV shows ranging from 'Lizzy McGuire' to 'The O.C.,' but she finally landed a series regular role in 2009 as Bonnie Bennett, the teenage witch from CW's 'Vampire Diaries.'
What's Next: Graham's talents are as solid in front of the camera as they are behind the mic. She gained viral notoriety with millions of views on YouTube for her single 'Put Your Graffiti on Me,' which has since earned her a record deal with A&M. Between filming 'Vampire Diaries' and shooting two upcoming movies ('The Big Ticket' and 'Boogie Town'), Graham's in the studio looking to follow up the success of 'Graffiti' with a debut full-length later this year.
Hometown: Sydney, Australia
Age: 18
Her Resume So Far: Alice Englert has been steadily picking up buzz on the festival circuit for her role alongside Elle Fanning in the British period piece 'Ginger and Rosa.' The pair play best friends dealing with different family situations set during the height of the Cuban Missile Crisis, and by all accounts Englert holds her own opposite Fanning.
What's Next: With the 'Twilight Saga' officially over, there's a void in the 'fantasy romance for teenagers' department, which has left the door open for Englert to be the next Kristen Stewart. Englert won the starring role in the upcoming film adaptation of the best-selling 'Beautiful Creatures' young adult series, which could have a Bella-like impact on her career.
Hometown: Los Angeles, California
Age: 16
Her Resume So Far: Hailee Steinfeld set the bar incredibly high with her first film, earning an Oscar nomination for her part in 'True Grit.' That might explain why she's been so selective in picking her next project. Steinfeld hasn't had a single release since playing the fiercely independent cowgirl on a quest for vengeance, but that's about to change.
What's Next: It's probably best Steinfeld took a few years off because she's going to be very, very busy in 2013. Among her SEVEN upcoming films, Steinfeld will play Juliet in a new version of 'Romeo & Juliet,' join Asa Butterfield for the sci-fi blockbuster in the making 'Ender's Game,' and work with a variety of A-list talent ranging from Mark Ruffalo and Keira Knightley to Guy Pearce and Kristen Wiig.
Hometown: Sacramento, California
Age: 23
Her Resume So Far: Bob Saget fans may recognise Brie Larson from the early '00s series 'Raising Dad' in which she and Kat Dennings played Saget's daughters, and Showtime aficionados may recognise her as the daughter in 'United States of Tara.' But chances are your first introduction to the grown-up version of Larson was as Jonah Hill's super sweet love interest in '21 Jump Street.'
What's Next: Judging by her lengthy list of 2013 projects, Larson is gunning to be the new face of comedy. She's locked up five films in the genre including Joseph Gordon Levitt's directorial debut, 'Don Jon's Addiction,' and opposite Olivia Wilde in 'Relanxious.' And she's not done with TV either. Larson will do an episode of Nick Kroll's sketch show as well as a spot on the Adult Swim parody show 'NTSF:SD:SUV.'
Hometown: Anaheim Hills, California
Age: 23
Her Resume So Far: Ashley Benson's been at the acting game since she was 12, though most of her early gigs were relegated to nondescript TV parts like 'girl' or 'dancer' or 'six chick.' Then came a starring role on 'Pretty Little Liars,' which made Hollywood take notice.
What's Next: 'Pretty Little Liars' put Benson on the radar of the ABC Family crowd, but she's going for a totally different audience with her next project. Benson will join Selena Gomez and Vanessa Hudgens for Harmony Korine's much-anticipated 'Spring Breakers.' Why so anticipated? Oh, because the girls wear nothing but bikinis while they go on a crime spree with a corn-rowed, tattooed, iced-out James Franco. It's definitely the kind of departure from Benson's comfort zone that can open a lot of doors.
Hometown: Detroit, Michigan
Age: 21
Her Resume So Far: Angel Haze's cherubic name and slight build might lead one to wrongly expect something lighter than the acerbic motor-mouthed style the New Yorker is known for. One listen to any track off her various mixtapes and you'll realise the ease with which she delivers line after line of preconception destroying rhymes is alarming in the best possible way. Which is probably why she showed up on the year-end lists of everything from the BBC to MTV to Pitchfork.
What's Next: Like most of the other musicians on this list, the world is waiting to see what Angel Haze can do with a full album at her disposal. She has plenty of hype and source material to work with seeing as how she's already picking fights with NYC rival Azealia Banks.
Hometown: Wyckoff, New Jersey
Age: 20
His Resume So Far: It takes a lot of poise to act opposite Tilda Swinton and come off as her equal. Ezra Miller did just that with his chilling performance as a sociopathic teenager in 'We Need to Talk About Kevin.' The folks at the Cannes Film Festival even awarded Miller with the not at all hyperbolic Chopard Trophy for Male Revelation of the Year.
What's Next:
Miller's next project will be starring across from Mia Wasikowska in a re-imagining of the classic French novel 'Madame Bovary.' It's the only movie he has lined up for 2013, but this young actor has star written all over him, and his fans love him enough to build countless animated gifs in his honour. We're staking our claim now and expecting a monster 2014 from Miller.
Hometown: Los Angeles, California
Age: 21
His Resume So Far: Logan Lerman's been acting steadily since he was 8, when he had a small role in Mel Gibson's 'The Patriot.' He had to wait another 12 years to show audiences what he was really capable of with the lead role in 'The Perks of Being a Wallflower.'
What's Next: The big names behind the camera took notice of Lerman's skills. He just wrapped Darren Aronofsky's Noah's Ark film, and he's about to start work with Marc Webb ('500 Days of Summer,' 'Amazing Spider-Man') on The Only Living Boy in New York. Give him a few years and we can see him taking Leonardo DiCaprio's spot as Martin Scorsese's muse.
Hometown: Washington, D.C.
Age: 15
Her Resume So Far: The reason 2009's 'Orphan' was so well received was because (spoiler alert) a then 11-year-old Isabelle Fuhrman was good enough to make you believe she could actually be a 33-year-old homicidal maniac. It would have been a tall order for any actor, but Fuhrman owned the part in all its terrifying glory. Then she proved the believably murderous child thing wasn't a fluke in 'The Hunger Games,' taking delight in butchering her peers as the knife-wielding tribute Clove.
What's Next: Fuhrman will avoid typecasting in 2013. Instead of playing a quietly deranged teen, she'll travel to distant planets opposite Jaden Smith in 'After Earth,' take on a coven of ballet witches in 'Suspiria,' and help a young boy deal with death in 'The Wilderness of James.' It's safe to say we're going to see just how much range Fuhrman has.
Hometown: Los Angeles, California
Age: 23
Her Resume So Far: If you haven't been watching the ABC sitcom 'Suburgatory,' then you've been missing Jane Levy coming into her own. With 'Suburgatory' and roles in 'Shameless' and 'Fun Size', Levy's proven she has the comedy chops and charm to be one of Hollywood's most adored starlets, a la Emma Stone (and we're not just saying that because of the red hair.)
What's Next: Funny she can do, but can she do scared? Levy's first major starring role will push her to places a lot more terrifying than the suburbs. She'll face the undead in the middle of some haunted woods in the gory remake of '80s cult classic 'Evil Dead.' From the looks of the insanely gross NSFW trailer, she nails it.
Hometown: London, England
Age: 24
Their Resume So Far: Aluna Francis and George Reid have been making music separately for a while, but it wasn't until they started working together that they created a new breed of soul. Their unique mix of genres and heavily stylised production, combined with Francis' gorgeous voice, has pushed them to the forefront of the U.K. music scene.
What's Next: Can AlunaGeorge make music magic across an entire album when they debut 'Body Music' this summer? If the hype from across the pond is to be believed, we're willing to bet they can. Late last year, AlunaGeorge was shortlisted for the 2013 BRIT Award of Critics' Choice and nominated for the BBC's Sound of 2013 honour thanks to the strength of just a few singles. Those kind of accolades don't just disappear when a full-length drops.
Hometown: Minneapolis, Minnesota
Age: 24
Her Resume So Far: Though she didn't win during her 2008 season of 'America's Next Top Model' -- she came in third -- Analeigh Tipton probably isn't too broken up about it. She parlayed that reality show appearance into a contract with Ford Models. After which, she was also booked for a recurring role on the HBO show 'Hung' and a memorable turn in 'Crazy, Stupid, Love.' as the babysitter whose unrequited romantic interest in a much older Steve Carell gets him into trouble.
What's Next: Tipton's face has been all over the small screen lately thanks to promos for the Nicholas Hoult-led zombie comedy 'Warm Bodies,' which premieres this Friday. Expect to see even more of her as she leads rom-com 'Two Night Stand' and supports Kim Basinger in 'One Square Mile.'
And if that's not enough, she plays a dead girl in the offputtingly titled 'Buttwhistle.'
Hometown: Brooklyn, New York
Age: 18
His Resume So Far: Though he probably wouldn't appreciate the comparison, Jo-Vaughn Scott (aka Joey Bada$US$US) is like the Justin Bieber of hip-hop. In 2010 a casual YouTube video of Joey free-styling made the blog rounds and piqued the interest of big name producers. Cut to two years later and Joey's making mixtapes with the likes of MF Doom and the late Capital STEEZ and making connections with the new titans of hip-hop.
What's Next: Joey's knack for bending words and pairing his flows with refreshing samples and a sound reminiscent of early '90s jams has resonated with hip-hop fans who can't wait for his first album. Preparing for that debut, he's been honing his skills working with Kendrick Lamar and A$USAP Rocky, rappers who have emerged as two of the most influential voices in the world of hip-hop.
Hometown: London, England
Age: 15
His Resume So Far: Asa Butterfield has proven his range, carrying films like the quirky 'Son of Rambow,' the heartbreaking 'Boy in Striped Pajamas,' and the wondrous 'Hugo.' But even those movies can't prepare Butterfield for the level of fame that's he's in store for this year.
What's Next: Butterfield won the coveted lead role in the upcoming 'Ender's Game.' Based on the 1985 book with legions of devoted fans, 'Ender's Game' has been in production limbo for years, waiting for the right script and the right cast. Now with Butterfield onboard, the long-awaited sci-fi epic will finally be a big screen reality. Expect it to reach 'Hunger Games' levels of fandom.
Hometown: Los Angeles, California
Age: 20
Her Resume So Far: Sky Ferreira has been making a name for herself in the indie scene for a couple years now, garnering acclaim for her two EPs, one of which delivered 'Everything Is Embarrassing,' a track that showed up on many a 'best of' list in 2012.
What's Next: In addition to releasing her debut album, which she says is heavily influenced by Blondie (always a good thing), Ferreira will also try her hand at acting this year. She'll star in Eli Roth's next horror flick, 'The Green Inferno,' as an environmental activist caught among jungle cannibals. Given Roth's track record with pretty girls in movies we don't have high hopes for her character's survival, but that never stopped other scream queens from breaking into the A-list.
Hometown: Los Angeles, California
Age: 17
Her Resume So Far: To this point, most people know Kendall Jenner as the Kardashians' half sister. But five years after 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' premiered, Jenner's all grown up and venturing out on her own.
What's Next: Fashion has become part of the family business, especially now with Kanye in the fold, and Jenner has followed suit. Jenner's not only a runway model, she also has her own nail polish line with little sister Kylie, and the pair will also launch their own clothing line with PacSun later this year. With Kim preparing to be a mum, 2013 is Jenner's chance to take over the fashion world and steal some of the Kardashian limelight.
Hometown: Los Angeles, California
Age: 18
His Resume So Far: He's only 18, but you can safely call Nat Wolff a Renaissance man. His skills as a singer-songwriter earned him his own show on Nickelodeon ('The Naked Brothers Band'), for which he wrote all the music and lyrics.
What's Next: Despite generous comparisons to the Beatles, Wolff has decided to focus on his acting career in the near future. It seems like it's going to be a solid move. Wolff's already lined up five films in 2013, starting with 'Admission,' in which he plays Tina Fey's long lost son who goes to a school taught by Paul Rudd. Some guys have all the luck.
Hometown: Pembroke Pines, Florida
Age: 15
Her Resume So Far: The Disney Channel has practically crafted a formula for developing young talent and bridging their crossover from child star to legit actor. Bella Thorne fits the mould perfectly. She has her own show ('Shake It Up!'), does modelling on the side, and even released a few singles for good measure.
What's Next: As an emerging star, expect Thorne to be ubiquitous across Disney properties in the coming year. The Mouse House is doing its best to turn her into a franchise face with her third season of 'Shake It Up!,' guest appearances on sister shows like 'Good Luck Charlie,' and support for her fledgling music career. Like Selena Gomez and Vanessa Hudgens before her, Thorne is being positioned to make a move to the big screen. Catch her as the lead in the upcoming family film 'Buttermilk Sky' later this year.
Hometown: Hertfordshire, England
Age: 20
Her Resume So Far: After releasing two singles at the ripe age of 16, Charlotte Aitchison (aka Charli XCX) signed her first record deal. Two EPs later, she's built a following in her native U.K., won raves from Rolling Stone and Pitchfork for her singles 'Stay Away' and 'Nuclear Seasons,' and opened for the likes of Santigold and Coldplay.
What's Next: Charli's potential to crossover from indie darling to mainstream pop success is high, especially after penning club anthem 'I Love It,' which found it's way onto the most recent episode of 'Girls.' Charli's full length debut has been four years in the making, and is set for release in the spring. The lead single 'Ha Ha Ha' is already making waves for it's controversial music video, in which she leads a team of scantily-clad women armed with lipstick-shooting assault rifles.
Hometown: Houma, Louisiana
Age: 9
Her Resume So Far: If you pay attention to awards season, you've probably seen the name Quvenzhane Wallis, the pint-sized dynamo from the surprise indie hit 'Beasts of Southern Wild.' Wallis' performance earned her the title of youngest Best Actress Oscar nominee ever, pitting her against vets like Jessica Chastain, Jennifer Lawrence, and Naomi Watts.
What's Next: Add learning how to pronounce Quvenzhane to your 2013 to-do list because she's stepping into the big leagues. Wallis' next film puts her in some pretty astounding company. She'll appear as a central character in Steve McQueen's 'Twelve Years a Slave' alongside Brad Pitt, Michael Fassbender, Benedict Cumberbatch, Paul Giamatti, and Michael K. Williams. Is it too early to pencil her in for Oscar nomination number two?
Hometown: Randolph, Vermont
Age: 24
Her Resume So Far: What do 'Parenthood,' 'Girls,' 'Mad Men,' and 'The United States of Tara' have in common besides being fantastic, critically acclaimed television shows? They've all featured Zosia Mamet in some capacity. Coincidence? Maybe, but clearly a bunch of talented people all like working with Mamet.
What's Next: With 'Girls' picking up mainstream steam, there's been a considerable demand for more of Mamet's fast-talking yet naive Manhattanite Shoshanna. While she had a smaller role in the first season, Lena Dunham decided to give Mamet more screen time in the second -- a wise move in our book.
Hometown: Fort Hood, Texas
Age: 22
His Resume So Far: You may recognise Lucas Till as the sweepy-haired hunk who kept relegating Taylor Swift to the friend zone in her music video for 'You Belong with Me,' or maybe it was from his time with that other pop princess, Miley Cyrus, in the 'Hannah Montana' movie. Either way, he's ready to move from casual love interest to leading man now that he has an X-Men movie under his belt.
What's Next: In addition to reprising his role as Havoc in 'X-Men: Days of Future Past,' Till has six other movie slated for 2013-14. He gets to play opposite a violent, pencil-wielding Mia Wasikowska in 'Stoker,' front the horror film 'Wolves,' and star as Liam Hemsworth's brother in the corporate thriller 'Paranoia.' And that's just in the next six months.
