30 AND UNDER: Rising Stars In Silicon Valley Who Find Hot Startup Deals And Invest Millions

When you’re a venture capitalist investing in startups, it takes about seven years to know if you’re doing a good job or not. That’s how long it generally takes for a startup to exit and for you to know if you made a great investment or put money into a major flop.
There are a bunch of 20-somethings in Silicon Valley who are helping source deals for their firms. They’re taking board seats and being handed millions of dollars to find the best new companies around.
A few 20-somethings have left traditional firms and raised tens of millions of dollars for their own funds.
We rounded up a list of people who have already accomplished a lot in the Silicon Valley startup scene. If they keep at it, they could become the next Ron Conways, Fred Wilsons, and Bill Gurleys. Who’d we miss? Leave names in the comments.
Age: 27
Title: Senior Associate, Venrock
Deals led and more info: Board Observer at BetterFinance, Burner, and 6Sense and worked on investments in Nest, Zenefits, and Trumaker. At IVP where Kirby previously worked, he aided investments in Dropbox, Shazam, PopSugar, Yext, Buddy Media, AddThis, Fleetmatics and Klout.
Age: 25
Title: Associate, Shasta Ventures
Deals led and more info: Basu Trivedi co-sponsored investments in ClassDojo, Doctor on Demand, Jack Erwin, Swipely, and three that are not yet formally announced.
Age: 27
Title: VC at Bessemer Venture Partners
Deals led and more info: Shen worked on investments including Adaptive Planning (SaaS corporate performance management), DoubleDutch (mobile event marketing), Instructure (SaaS learning management system), and Twilio. She also serves as a board observer for DoubleDutch and Retail Solutions, and she's the co-founder of a startup in stealth mode.
Age: 28
Title: Partner at SV Angel
Deals led and more info: Carter has been with SV Angel since 2009. He was included in Forbes Magazine's 30 under 30 in 2012 and 2013. Kevin originated SV Angel's investment in Snapchat and works closely with FrontBack, FlightCar and Optimizely. He is also on the Engineering Industry Advisory Board at Santa Clara University. Prior to SV Angel, he worked in the Private Equity Group at Silicon Valley Bank.
Age: 30
Title: Founder, Rothenberg Ventures
Deals led and more info: Rothenberg Ventures is currently leading the Series A for Karma (bringing the world's wifi) and the seed round for Qualia3D (social platform for virtual reality). His firm also has large seed investments in SOLS (3D-printed orthotics), Augmate (Digital eyewear software for the deskless worker), Buttercoin (Bitcoin exchange), and Reaction (revolutionizing shelter).
Age: 29
Title: President, Y Combinator
Deals led and more info:Altman runs this prestigious startup accelerator program, a role he recently took over from Paul Graham. Altman helps pick out and invest in 50-80 startups per YC batch. Prior to becoming an investor, Altman was an entrepreneur who went through YC's 2005 program with his startup, Loopt.
Age: 29
Title: General Partner, Google Ventures
Deals led and more info:Byers has recently invested in LendUp, Kenshoo, and Rani Therapeutics. He comes from a family of investors. His father, Brook Byers, started notable venture capital firm KPCB. Prior to joining Google Ventures, Byers created Womply and Transcriptic. He has a PhD in bioengineering from Stanford University.
Age: 23
Title: Senior Associate, Alsop Louie Partners
Deals led and more info:Ernestine sourced Alsop Louie's investments in Stanford companies Jetlore and WiFiSLAM. She's now leading the firm's investment thesis in 3D printing, including a recent investment in IdeaShaper. She's also a member of Mensa and she has graced the cover of Forbes magazine.
Age: 27
Title: Partner, Charles River Ventures
Deals led and more info:Corrales works with George Zachary (Twitter, Yammer, Pebble) and Devdutt Yellurkar (Zendesk, OneLogin). He is also a board observer at Pebble. Corrales also works closely with Instacart. Prior to joining CRV, Corrales was the CEO and co-founder of LearnBoost, which was acquired by WordPress.
Age: 25
Title: Senior Associate, Menlo Ventures
Deals led and more info:Chu is a board member at NextGen Partners. He helped find and fund startups such as Virool, Munchery, Glide and The Black Tux. He graduated from UPenn's Wharton school of business in 2008.
Age: 28
Title: Partner at SV Angel
Deals led: Conway, son of famed investor Ron Conway, is an advisor to Favour and has invested in startups such as Vungle, Quartzy, Votizen and Caviar. Prior to SV Angel, he worked at and was an advisor to EQAL, Inc., which was later acquired.
Age: 21
Title: Associate, Alsop Louie Partners
Deals led and more info:Banayan helped source the Wicker deal for Alsop. In 2013. Fortune spent six pages writing about how Banayan was the world's youngest venture capitalist. The Stanford student also helps bring other young investors into his firm.
Age: 29
Title: Principal, General Catalyst Partners
Deals led and more info:Involved with and sourced some of the deals for Snapchat, Listia, Classdojo, Flightcar (through Y Combinator), Hey, Tunein, Hammer and Chisel, and RealtyShares. Bonatsos was a member of General Catalyst's founding Silicon Valley Team; he co-founded and co-led its GC Seed program. He also mentors startups at Stanford affiliated StartX, Y Combinator, and UpWest Labs.
