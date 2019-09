Shaq criticised Dwight Howard’s decision to go to the Houston Rockets calling the city a “small town.” One little Rockets fan was not happy with Shaq’s criticism and warned him: “don’t ever disrespect Houston like that again.”



This little dude is a fan every NBA team should want (via Big Lead Sports):

