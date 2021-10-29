via 'Illuvium'

Play-to-earn games built on blockchain technology have ushered four people onto the 2021 Australian Financial Review Young Rich List.

Across ‘Illuvium’ to ‘Axie Infinity’, founders and players are making millions of dollars through virtual assets.

Here’s what you need to know about the burgeoning industry.

Glowing digital monsters and pixelated axolotls are serious business for four entrants to the Australian Financial Review’s 2021 Young Rich List, who have amassed multi-million dollar fortunes with the help of play-to-earn crypto-based video games.

Brothers Kieran, Aaron, and Grant Warwick have debuted on the list through their work on ‘Illuvium’, an upcoming game built on blockchain protocols.

The Australian Financial Review reports fourth brother Kain, who appears at #7 on the list with an estimated net worth of $879 million, has also invested in the project.

And Sergei Sergienko, with an assessed wealth of $97 million, is entrenched in the deceptively cutesy world of ‘Axie Infinity’.

Here’s a quick guide to the growing world of crypto-based games, and how some Australians are turning digital pastimes into major wealth.

What is a play-to-earn game?

Play-to-earn games may look similar to other video games flooding the market. Log in, fight, earn points and virtual rewards. Simple enough.

But the structure of ‘Axie Infinity’ and ‘Illuvium’ is totally different, as they are built on blockchain protocols.

Playable characters are encoded as non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, allowing each ‘unique’ avatar to have its own place within the game’s ecosystem.

Crucially, this enables characters to be bought and sold on exchanges for cryptocurrencies like Ether, which can be exchanged for real-world money.

Most entry-level ‘Axie Infinity’ monsters, known as Axies, can sell for the equivalent of a few hundred dollars. Some rare and powerful critters selling for dazzling sums.

These characters can be used in-game to earn finite blockchain tokens, with less common avatars likely to reap bigger rewards.

Players are then encouraged to ‘stake’ their earned tokens, a process which essentially uses their holdings to validate other transactions occurring on the blockchain system.

Using their amassed tokens to do the nitty-gritty computing work required by decentralised networks can earn players ‘interest’, in the form of more freshly-minted tokens.

These tokens can then be used to show a player’s overall holdings in a blockchain system, granting them voting rights over how the game actually operates.

Tokens can also be sold on crypto-asset exchanges for real-world currency.

With players eager to experience a new kind of video game — and on-sell their characters and tokens to newer players — enormous markets have formed around play-to-earn games.

AU$850 million in cryptocurrency appears to have been exchanged on the ‘Axie Infinity’ marketplace in the last three days.

‘Illuvium’ tokens are currently trading at the equivalent of AU$1,260 a pop.

Based on current market value, Kieran, Aaron, and Grant Warwick, who co-founded the project, hold enough tokens to power their fortunes to AU$463 million, AU$425 million, and AU$196 million, respectively.

The play-to-earn system also enables digital share cropping, whereby players who can afford the high up-front cost of NFT characters rent them to others in exchange for some of their in-game earnings.

This exchange has become popular in developing nations, where so-called ‘scholarships’ are offered by ‘managers’, often based in totally different parts of the world.

Speaking to the Australian Financial Review, Sergienko said he is involved in this process through ‘Axie Infinity’, among his other crypto-based ventures.

Will ‘Illuvium’ or ‘Axie Infinity’ exist in the metaverse?

Crypto-asset advocates believe the really big money will arrive when tokens can be exchanged across networks through the yet-to-be-realised metaverse, a kind of all-encompassing digital realm.

In that instance, an NFT avatar or outfit used in one game could be expressed in another, expanding the digital utility of any one in-game asset.

That idea is one of many animating Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg’s pledge to focus on metaverse technology moving forward, and the company’s decision to rebrand itself as Meta.

But the systems allowing that kind of interlinkage are far from mature.

What’s the catch?

As with any other crypto-asset, the value of a token, and therefore the whole ecosystem, is established by the community. And if your play-to-earn game can’t attract any players, the money is likely to vanish.

The Warwick brothers appear on the 2021 Young Rich List by virtue of their current token stashes, but ‘Illuvium’ is only expected to launch in playable form next year.

‘Illuvium’ is a far slicker project than many other NFT offerings on the market, and ‘Axie Infinity’ has proven that, at least for a time, a players can be mobilised around game-based blockchain networks.

But there is always the chance that things go wrong, leaving token holders with influence over an empty game. Musing on the prospect of failure, Aaron Warwick told the publication it would “might cripple us with agonising depression.”

Major blockchain projects also face the looming impact of government regulation.

Across the globe, regulators and financial watchdogs have been outmanoeuvred by blockchain technologies, which have sprouted across finance, art, entertainment, and online Pokémon clones.

New technology begets new scams, too. The internet is littered with ‘rug pulls’, where unscrupulous developers vanish with the money fronted by scrupulous investors.

The federal government is now attempting to make heads or tails of the space, to provide guidance to creators and protect investors.

A Senate committee last week handed down a report offering a slab of recommendations, which it hopes will help Australia realise the potential of the burgeoning market.

For one, the report recommends the federal government formally recognise ‘decentralised autonomous organisation’ corporate structures — which many crypto-based projects are built on.

That’s still some way off. So too is the mainstream uptake of games like ‘Axie Infinity’ and ‘Illuvium’, which have a long way to go before rivalling platforms like ‘Fortnite’ or ‘Roblox’ in terms of popularity.

For now, there’s enough energy in the play-to-earn space for a handful of Australians to game their way into Young Rich List history.