Atlassian's cofounders have topped the 2019 Young Rich List with a combined wealth of $26.7 billion

The duo, who have a combined wealth of $26.714 billion, have topped the list for the eighth consecutive year.

Also making the Young Rich List are Canva cofounders Melanie Perkins and Cliff Obreacht, as well as Afterpay cofounder Nicholas Molnar.

The Australian Financial Review has revealed its 2019 Young Rich List, which tracks the wealth of Australia’s richest people under the age of 40.

To make it on the list, however, you have to be “self-made” rather than inheriting your wealth.

Topping the list are Atlassian co-founders Mike Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquar who have a combined wealth of $26.714 billion. It’s the eighth time they made it on the top of the list, after jointly taking the pole position each year since 2012.

Taking up the third place are Melanie Perkins and Cliff Obreacht, founders of Canva.

Rich List editor, Michael Bailey, said the list shows how the wealthiest Aussies on the list are growing their companies at a rate that challenges legacy businesses on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).

“It’s fascinating to see businesses like Canva that is just five years old that are now worth seven times as much as Here There & Everywhere, the 30-year-old, ASX-listed media and entertainment company,” he said in a statement.

“The Young Rich List is growing solidly again in 2019, and it’s quite interesting to see how Australia’s young entrepreneurs are thinking about business, growth and success.”

Collectively, the 100 young Australians on the list have $41.2 billion, nearly twice as much as 2018 which was $23.5 billion.

There were 29 people who debuted on the list, including actor Margot Robbie, model Jennifer Hawkins and basketballer Ben Simmons.

Here is a list of the top 10 rich listers and how much they are worth:

Mike Cannon-Brookes, Atlassian $13.499 billion Mike Cannon-Brookes, image, supplied. Cannon-Brookes is one of the co-founders of software company Atlassian. His fortune in 2019 has had a massive jump since 2018, when he was worth $7.124 million. Scott Farquhar, Atlassian $13.215 billion Atlassian cofounder Scott Farquhar. Picture: Supplied Farquhar follows closely behind Cannon-Brookes on the list. He nearly doubled his wealth since 2018, where he was worth $7.128 million. Melanie Perkins and Cliff Obreacht, Canva $1.350 billion Canva founders Cliff Obrecht, Melanie Perkins and Cameron Adams. Image: Supplied. In third place – and the only other billionaires on the list – are cofounders of graphic design software company Melanie Perkins and Cliff Obreacht. Collis and Cyan Ta’eed, Envato $799 million Collis and Cyan are cofounders of Envato, an online marketplace for digital assets such as WordPress templates. Ori Allon, Compass $747 million Allon is the co-founder and executive chairman of real estate technology company Compass. Peter Greensill, Greensill Farming $745 million Greensill is both co-owner of Greensill farming and board member of the Greensill company. Hailing from Bundaberg, Greensill oversees his family’s sweet potato, sugar cane and watermelon operations. Shangjin “Jin” Lin, Aqualand $659 million Shangjin “Jin” Lin – who debuted on the list – is the only son of Chinese billionaire Yi Lang and founder of property company Aqualand. Tim Gurner, Gurner $608 million Gurner is the founder and CEO of luxury developer Gurner. He has dropped from third place on the list in 2018 when he was worth $631 million. Nicholas Molnar, Afterpay $564 million Afterpay’s Nicholas Molnar Ninth on the list is Nicholas Molnar, cofounder of buy-now, pay-later platform Afterpay. Kayla Itsines and Tobi Pearce, Sweat $468 million Taking up the 10th place are Kayla Itsines and Tobi Pearce, cofounders of Bikini Body Training Company and the fitness app Sweat.

See the full rich list on the Australian Financial Review.

