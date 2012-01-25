Young People Today Wouldn't recognise New York Of The 1980s

Photo: Courtesy of Steven Siegel

Normally, a picture is worth a thousand words. But some photos speak volumes about their subjects.The work of Steven Siegel recently caught our eye (via Gothamist), and we are happy to bring you 24 beautiful photographs taken of New York in the 1980s.



Mr. Siegel himself notes: “When young people today look at my shots from the 1980s, they are aghast. To them, New York of the 1980s is almost unrecognizable.” He also comments on some people yearning nostalgically for the “authenticity” of the era, while others say “thank God it’s over.” Most astutely, he concludes: “Of course, both views are right.”

As much as new buildings and scenes speak to the gentrification of New York City, so too do the photographs of people, many of whom are now long gone, having since died, grown up, or moved away.

You can see more of Steven’s photography here.

