Young People Need To Slow Down

Today’s advice comes from entrepreneur Lewis Howes via his post on Entrepreneur:

“I was a pain most of my childhood, always mad at the things I didn’t have. Things shifted drastically in my 20s when I started putting an emphasis on gratitude. Focus on the good you do have, not the things you lack.”

The technological age has made everyone think they have to have it all figured out by the time they turn 30. Howes reminds young people to not worry so much because the issues we think are major will typically pass. Instead, focus on the present and strive to be a better person every day.

“I was in my 20s when I started writing my goals down, assigning each a date that I would achieve them by. I was amazed when I started reaching these goals by the date I had listed on them.”

