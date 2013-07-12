Soledad O'Brien Says Young People Need A Mentor And A Mentee

Award-winning journalist Soledad O’Brien served as a mentor to young professionals Thursday during an “Office Hours” session with Levo League, a networking and career advice site.



During the live stream video chat, O’Brien discussed the importance of having a mentor and a mentee during your career.

“Find a job that you love, work with people that you like, do the work that you want to do, and surround yourself with people you want to share with,” she said.

“Create the ecosystem of an office that you want to be in.”

O’Brien said that a good mentor will tell you your strengths and weaknesses so you need to find someone you can trust completely.

Furthermore, you don’t have to personally know your mentor to learn from them.

“I’m a big stealer of people so I steal ideas in terms of watching someone who is an incredibly inspiring, like Maya Angelou,” she said. “You don’t have to know your mentor personally to learn from them.”

At the end of her live stream, O’Brien encouraged young people to find newcomers they could mentor and teach. This will allow them to build their own leadership skills and see things from a fresh perspective.

