Meet The Young Poker Studs Getting Screwed By Friday's Big Crackdown

Photo: pokernews.com
Efforts to tamp down online trading peaked today as the FBI shut down at least 3 major online poker websites (Full Tilt and Absolute Poker and Poker Stars).
And remember there’s a thriving world of young, online poker studs making a killing, weighing the odds, making bold bets, and never leaving the house.
So if the shut down spreads further, the young online poker whizzes who thought they had their career paths laid out in front of them might have to re-evaluate their life plans.
Maybe hedge funds should take Moore Capital’s lead and recruit these guys.
We’ve gone through and founds some of the big online poker winners.
Handle: HustlerGrune
Lifetime winnings: $562,372
Zachary dropped out of Penn State to play online poker professionally.
'I got this sick ring. I'm thoroughly enjoying it.' (After a win.)
Handles: Avril Sharapova, psuNYY51, SARAHPALIN12
Lifetime winnings: $1,187,170
'Big Ftops weekend, gonna try to do my best jake toole impression.' (From Eric's Twitter page. Jake Toole is another one of our Online Poker Whizzes - friendly rivalry?)
Image credit: cardplayer.com
Handle: xxjondxx, shipaholic
Lifetime winnings: $1,282,835
Jonathan's hobbies: Hockey, sleep, knitting
Image credit: casinodiary.com
Handles: ImaLuckSac, Wu_Wizard
Lifetime winnings: $1,300,981
'The day I was born I broke a record for the biggest baby born in my county that year. A whopping 11 pounds 7 ounces. Some may have shrugged off such a feat. However, it is clear now that it was foreshadowing of things to come.' (From Kevin's myspace page)
Handle: AreTheseUtz
Lifetime winnings: $1,437,288
Anchor: 'I think the closing party is just about to get started - you going to be over there?'
Brandon: 'Yeah, I'll be over there.'
Handle: intervention
Lifetime winnings: $1,628,529
He's a big fan of cricket, golf, and hip-hop music, and is one of the most well liked players on the tournament trail. (More about Aditya.)
Image credit: cardplayer.com
Handle: SirSands, Doc Sands
Lifetime winnings: $1,646,855
'I knew my stack would hurt him, and I also felt that he expected me to four-bet or fold. I feel my flat represented a lot of strength, which ultimately enabled me to win the pot with what was almost certainly the worst hand.' (After a win. Read a full interview with David.)
Image credit: cardplayer.com
Handle: 'MrSmokey1'
Lifetime winnings: $1,960,249
'You have to get lucky at least twice to win a tournament' (From Steve's wikipedia page.)
Image credit: cardplayer.com
Handles: shaundeeb, tedfishfry
Lifetime winnings: $2,262,618
He's great at monopoly, too! 'fun night at freakingfrogs might be a new weekly hangout crushed tt at monopoly he was impressed post game analysis.' (From Shaun's twitter page.)
Image credit: cardplayer.com
Handles: gibler321, this is punny, Rikish
Lifetime winnings: $2,767,423
He became the youngest ever winner of the PokerStars Caribbean Adventure Main Event. He took home $2.2 million that day. (More about Harrison.)
'I feel like a young rock star,' he said after winning.
Image Source: pokerstarsblog.com
Handle: Sowerss
Lifetime winnings: $3,258,065
The ability to manage my money well. This is far overlooked by many of the top players. (On his greatest skill)
Image credit: cardplayer.com
Handles: CONVIVIALGUY, Shenk0, Jovial Gent, timosy...
Lifetime Winnings: $6,182,462
Yevgeniy won the World Championship Of Online Poker in 2009.
'Things just went my way,' he said after one victory. 'I'm really happy for that. The final table was extremely tough. All of the guys at the table could play, so I didn't expect to win, but hoped I would and it worked out.'
Image credit: pokernews.com
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.