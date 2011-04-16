Meet The Young Poker Studs Getting Screwed By Friday's Big Crackdown

Online Poker game

Photo: pokernews.com

Efforts to tamp down online trading peaked today as the FBI shut down at least 3 major online poker websites (Full Tilt and Absolute Poker and Poker Stars).



And remember there’s a thriving world of young, online poker studs making a killing, weighing the odds, making bold bets, and never leaving the house.

So if the shut down spreads further, the young online poker whizzes who thought they had their career paths laid out in front of them might have to re-evaluate their life plans.

Maybe hedge funds should take Moore Capital’s lead and recruit these guys.

We’ve gone through and founds some of the big online poker winners.

