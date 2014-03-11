Kevin Roose's Book About Young Wall Streeters Has Been Optioned For A TV Show

Fox TV Studios has purchased the rights to Kevin Roose’s new book “Young Money: Inside the Hidden World of Wall Street’s Post Crash Recruits,” a source familiar with the matter told Business Insider.

Roose, a business and technology writer for New York Magazine, followed eight young bankers and traders and documented their travails — the 100-hour workweeks, all-nighters, parties, and Occupy Wall Street-esque moral dilemmas.

Alfredo Barrios Jr., known most for his work on “Burn Notice” and “Law & Order,” will be the show’s writer, according to our source.

Fox Television Studios’ Vice President of Programming Matt Loze, also of “Burn Notice,” will be the point executive. Alan Gasmer and Peter Jaysen, who have previously worked on “Dateline NBC,” will produce.

The book has been everywhere lately — it’s a New York Times best seller — and Roose just made an appearance on The Daily Show.

There seems to be a renewed appetite for Wall Street on the screen, from Martin Scorsese’s pump-and-dump blockbuster “The Wolf of Wall Street” to Frontline’s exposé of embattled hedge funder Steve Cohen.

But this new show would presumably focus on the smaller cogs in the financial machine — stress-ridden first and second-year analysts.

Deadline Hollywood first reported the news.

“I’m thrilled,” Roose told BI.

