Young Men Who Eat Junk Food May Be Damaging Their Sperm

Photo: Flickr – CarbonNYC

Fertility doctors at Harvard and Murcia University have some unequivocally bad news for young men: they may have to choose between sweets and fertility, according to The Sun (via My Fox New York).A joint study between the American and Spanish universities concluded that men who ate a high quantity of junk food had weaker sperm, which less likely to fertilize their partner’s egg.



According to the study, even if the men, ages 18-22, exercised and were in good shape, the poor diet was enough to doom their sperm to infertility.

Men with a diet that included trans fat had the worst sperm, while men with eating habits that incorporated whole grains, fish and vegetables scored the highest quality.

