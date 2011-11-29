MONEY, PATENTS & TENURE: Study Shows What Happens To maths Nerds When They Get Older

New scientific studies continue to escalate the hard work vs. raw talent debate.



One study from Vanderbilt University shifts things in favour of raw talent. Professors David Lubinski and Camilla Persson Benbow discovered that SAT scores at age 12 are a good indicator of your college major and job in the future.

These charts compare 12 year olds at the bottom end of the top quartile for maths with a group at the top end of the top quartile for maths; in other words, the lesser maths nerds versus the super maths nerds.

Compared to lesser maths nerds, super maths nerds were twice as likely to get a doctorate. 55% of the super maths nerds earned income equal to or greater than median, versus 46% (strangely less than average) for lesser maths nerds. Super maths nerds were twice as likely to earn a patent, and around seven times a likely to earn tenure at a top university.

Needless to say the super maths nerds are miles ahead of the average kid.

Photo: Perspectives on Psychological Science

Males were also more likely to pursue advanced degrees in maths and inorganic sciences, while females usually pursued the life sciences and humanities.

But, a person’s skills were found to be a much better indicator of their future degree than gender.

Females were more likely to eventually go into multi-disciplinary skills because those with exceptional quantitative skills often also had good verbal skills. For example, this is why many quantitatively-strong females become physicians or study life science rather than engineering.

Photo: Perspectives on Psychological Science

Unfortunately, most males were typically weaker overall in verbal reasoning. But in maths, the top tier was mostly dominated by boys.

The study also went on to measure the spatial ability of the students. Too often, the importance of spatial reasoning is overlooked in talent assessments.

The three scores were graphed three-dimensionally with the y-axis being verbal, x-axis being maths, and the size/length of the arrow being spatial score.

Photo: Perspectives on Psychological Science

Not too surprisingly, students liked and disliked subjects based on their strengths and weaknesses.

Photo: Perspectives on Psychological Science

An interesting finding was that physical science majors were strong in all three, while business majors were weak in all three measured aspects. Engineers also notably have great spatial ability, while lawyers have the worst spatial ability.

Then they grouped the jobs and majors into three categories — humanities, science (and maths), and other. Predictions were made based on their abilities.

The graph below shows that most kids end up in professions as predicted by their skills. The percentage of correct predictions are shown in bold.

Photo: Perspectives on Psychological Science

The dashed lines divide the three categories of jobs. The shaded triangle represents the different occupations. The unshaded triangle represents the different college majors.

The SAT scores combined with spatial ability at age 12 can give a good estimate of what college major and job you will end up in. It can also ultimately separate the good from the exceptional.

But, the research authors also noted that students who completed their degrees, regardless of subject, all had similar levels of career satisfaction and life satisfaction.

