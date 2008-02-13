Who's Clicking On Your Ad? A Young Guy Without Much Money

Another reason to find a better ad metric than click-throughs: 6% of the Internet population accounts for about half of all Web display ad click-throughs, according to media buyer Starcom USA, targeting firm Tacoda and comScore via MediaPost. The report says heavy clickers skew male and youngish (25 to 44 years old) and have an average household income under $40,000.



This can’t be encouraging to online marketers looking to sell brands to mass audiences. But it’s ok for some niche players: Heavy clickers are most likely to end up on gambling, career and auction sites.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.