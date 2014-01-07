Young Leonardo DiCaprio Showed A Lot Of Acting Range

Before three-time Oscar nominee Leonardo DiCaprio starred in hits like “The Wolf of Wall Street,” “The Great Gatsby,” “Inception,” and “Titanic,” he was just a struggling child actor trying to get his big break.

Now 39, DiCaprio was just 15-years-old when he booked his first gig on “The New Lassie,” eventually leading to larger roles on “Parenthood” and “Growing Pains.”

But before he became a TV teen heartthrob in the early 90s, Leo was just a little kid with a big future ahead of him.

Check out that range! (via @MakingOfs)

