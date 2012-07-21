Pinkberry Co-Founder Headed To Trial On Charges He Beat A Homeless Man

Photo: AP Images

Pinkberry’s co-founder is headed to trial on charges he beat a homeless man after the man’s shirt rode up, exposing his sexually explicit tattoo.Young Lee, who is no longer affiliated with the frozen yogurt chain, asked the judge to dismiss the case, which alleges he beat 42-year-old Donald Bolding with a tire iron, the Associated Press reported Friday.



But the judge denied Lee’s motion to have the assault with a deadly weapon case dismissed.

The altercation allegedly began when Lee demanded Bolding apologise to his wife for subjecting her to his tattoo.

Lee hit Bolding twice in the head and broke his arm during the fight, according to the AP.

