Pinkberry Co-Founder Gets 7 Years For Beating Homeless Man With A Tire Iron

A 49-year-old co-founder of the frozen yogurt giant Pinkberry was sentenced to a maximum of 7 years in prison Friday for beating a homeless man, the Los Angeles Times reports.

Young Lee was found guilty in November of beating the homeless man with a tire iron in June 2011.

The victim, Daniel Bolding, was panhandling in East Hollywood when he reportedly enraged Lee by flashing his tattoos of stick figures having sex. Police investigated the beating for six months before they finally arrested Lee at LAX airport in January 2012.

At the time, Pinkberry immediately tried to distance itself from Lee, pointing out that they had parted ways in 2010 and that he had no influence over the company.

