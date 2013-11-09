Pinkberry Co-Founder Found Guilty Of Beating Homeless Man

Young Lee, a 48-year-old co-founder of frozen yogurt chain Pinkberry, was found guilty Friday of beating a homeless man with a tire iron, the

Los Angeles Times reports.

The jury deliberated for less than two days before finding him guilty of the June 2011 crime.

The victim, Daniel Bolding, had been panhandling on an East Hollywood street when he enraged Lee by flashing a tattoo of stick figures copulating to Lee’s car, according to the Times.

Lee could go to state prison for as long as seven years. He’s no longer tied to Pinkberry.

Lee was arrested in January 2012, at which point the company immediately tried to distance itself from him. Here’s what Pinkberry had to say, in a statement published by LA Weekly.

Mr. Young Lee has no involvement with Pinkberry, our partners or our more than 170 stores world-wide. Pinkberry ended its ties with Mr. Lee formally on May 1, 2010. He has no influence or input into the company in any way, and the parties have not been in communication with one another since Mr. Lee’s exit.

Police spent about six months investigating the case against Lee before they finally arrested him at LAX Airport, the LA Times reported at the time.

“This case is emblematic of how the homeless are among the most vulnerable in our society,” Capt. Paul Vernon told the Times after Lee’s arrest.

