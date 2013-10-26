Check Out A Young Jony Ive Rocking A Big Mullet

There’s a new book on Jony Ive out by Leander Kahney called, “Jony Ive, The Genius Behind Apple’s Greatest Products.“

We just got a copy, and haven’t read it. But, opening it up took us straight to the photo section in the middle, and this photo of a young Ive rocking an impressive mullet. Apparently this photo has been floating around the web, but it was the first time we remember seeing it.

Here’s the young Ive:

