Young Gun Michael Hooper Is The Favourite To Captain The Wallabies

Wallabies player Michael Hooper in action during match against Wales in 2013. Stu Forster/ Getty

Michael Hooper is 22.

He is a recipient of the John Eales Medal and only made his Wallabies debut in June 2012.

Now, the young gun is favourite to captain the national team heading into the three-Test series against France, replacing Ben Mowen.

While coach Ewen McKenzie has not officially announced the replacement, he admits Hooper has what it takes to guide the Wallabies to greatness.

With “a pretty strong idea” as to who he will be naming, McKenzie says Hooper’s age doesn’t matter.

“Don’t worry about age. Age doesn’t worry me.

“The thing about him, apart from him as an individual, is just how consistent he plays. He’s there every week and they’re important attributes.

“In the end, it’s about respect and I think he commands respect from his peers,” McKenzie told AAP.

Hooper would become the youngest Wallabies captain in 70 years, following 21-year-old Trevor Allan.

Hooper is up against 91-Test hooker Stephen Moore, 2011 World Cup skipper James Horwill and half-back general Will Genia.

