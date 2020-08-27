An 11-year-old girl bought an old camper for $400 and turned it into a chic tiny house on wheels — here's how she did it

Courtesy of Aimee Nelson Lauren Nelson in front of her camper.

Lauren Nelson, an 11-year-old girl from Attica, New York, bought a $US400 camper and renovated it.

She purchased the camper using money she saved up from past holidays. Lauren’s mother gave her money that was meant for her summer camp to renovate the vehicle.

Lauren painted the walls, installed new flooring, bought new bedding, and added flowers from the garden.

She uses the camper as a playroom, but she has also rented it out to a family for $US50. She hopes to use it as a dorm room in the future.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The tiny house movement has a new participant: an 11-year-old girl from Attica, New York.

Lauren Nelson bought a camper with money she has been saving from past holidays. With the help of her mother, Aimee Nelson, she and the family completely renovated the camper into a cosy tiny house for Lauren to play in.

Keep reading to find out how Lauren did it and what her camper looks like on the inside.

During the coronavirus lockdown, Lauren Nelson wanted to build a fort or clubhouse on her family’s property, but she learned it was too expensive.

Courtesy of Aimee Nelson Lauren Nelson.

When Lauren drew up her plans for a fort, she learned it would cost a lot of money to purchase the necessary wood.

“I kind of just wanted my own space,” Lauren said.

She also wanted to buy American Girl Doll toys that looked like a VW Bus and an Airstream, which were priced at $US650. Her parents said she could get a real camper for less than that. At that moment, an idea was born.

Lauren decided to set her sights on buying a camper that she could convert herself, so she turned to the money she had been saving.

Courtesy of Aimee Nelson Lauren’s three envelopes.

The family uses an envelope system to save money, a financial planning technique they learned from expert Dave Ramsey. Each member of the family has three envelopes: save, spend, and give.

“I had an envelope where I kept all my money from birthdays and Christmases, and I saved it all up, and that’s what I bought the camper with,” Lauren said.

Lauren combined her save envelope with her spending envelope to find the money for the camper, her mum said. In all, she had $US400 to spend on a camper.

Incredibly, a neighbour down the street was selling a 1988 Sunline Sunray camper in July.

Courtesy of Aimee Nelson The camper.

Lauren said she “squealed” when she learned her new neighbour had a camper he wanted to sell. The neighbour originally asked for $US500, but Lauren negotiated the price down to $US400.

“I’m going to live in this forever,” Lauren said when she toured the bus for the first time.

Lauren was excited even though the camper was filled with junk from the previous owner.

Courtesy of Aimee Nelson Junk left inside.

The first step for Lauren was to clear the camper of all junk that was left behind. Most of it was camping gear, like bug spray, sunscreen, and clothing.

The camper was even filled with mice, but that didn’t stop Lauren from continuing her renovation.

Courtesy of Aimee Nelson There were mouse faeces everywhere.

Lauren found four mice nests hidden in the oven and under the bunk beds. Also, there were mice faeces all over the camper.

“I thought the mice were adorable,” Lauren said. “I was very sad that we possibly brought home a camper without their parents as they were not doing very well when we found them.”

With the help of a neighbour, the Nelsons rid the camper of mice and cleaned up the faeces.

After getting rid of the mice, the family had to do a deep clean of the camper.

Courtesy of Aimee Nelson The bunk area with dirty mattresses.

Some of the windows were leaking, so Lauren’s father caulked them. The mattresses and cushions had to be deep cleaned as well, so they took them out into the sun and scrubbed them clean with rug shampoo.

Once the camper was completely cleaned, Lauren’s favourite part started: the redesign.

Courtesy of Aimee Nelson Lauren painting the camper.

As an aspiring interior decorator, Lauren said she was excited to design the camper the way she wanted.

“I got to design it, and I got to pick whatever I wanted for it,” Lauren said.

She turned to Pinterest to find inspiration and landed on the “boho, beachy” aesthetic. Aimee immediately thought of seashells, starfish, and sand prints. Lauren had to correct her mother, explaining that beachy does not translate to the literal beach in home design. Instead, the design aesthetic focuses on bright colours and plants, Lauren said.

The family put in another $US500 to help Lauren completely renovate and redesign the van.

Courtesy of Aimee Nelson Lauren and her family painting.

Aimee also uses Dave Ramsey’s envelope system, and she had put aside money for Lauren’s sleep-away camp this summer. Since camp was cancelled this year due to the coronavirus, Aimee put that money towards the camper renovation.

They bought the flooring, paint, cushion covers, and peel-and-stick backsplash at Home Depot. Lauren also purchased one picture frame from Dollar General.

Lauren stuck to her budget by shopping around the house, too.

Courtesy of Aimee Nelson Items she bought and found for her camper.

Lauren took driftwood from her father’s taxidermy office and plants from the garden.

“She was very frugal,” Aimee said. “She didn’t buy much.”

After just two months, Lauren completed her camper renovation and loves to use it as a playroom.

Courtesy of Aimee Nelson The renovated camper.

These days, her camper is parked in the front yard of the family house. Although she doesn’t live in it full time, Lauren does love to use it as a place to hang out during the day. She said it’s the clubhouse that she’d been dreaming of.

The kitchen has an oven, sink, and refrigerator.

Courtesy of Aimee Nelson The kitchen.

At the moment, the camper is not hooked up to any electricity or water, so the kitchen is not operational. But Lauren said she hopes to save up enough money to get solar panels next year.

There are four bunk beds at the back of the camper, which is where Lauren loves to take naps during the day.

Courtesy of Aimee Nelson The bunk beds.

“I just love to relax in there and take a nap,” Lauren said.

Since finishing the camper, Lauren has already rented out it out for $US50.

Courtesy of Aimee Nelson The renovated camper.

She added the cash to her savings envelope. Lauren also said she plans on hosting American Girl Doll tea parties where each person has to pay $US25 to attend.

“She has a lot of plans,” Aimee said. “She even has a business plan written up.”

In the future, Lauren hopes to turn this camper into her college dorm room to help save her money.

Courtesy of Aimee Nelson Lauren in the renovated camper.

Lauren envisions parking her camper near campus to save on housing. But for now, the camper is a source of joy and pride for her and the family.

“I feel more grown-up now,” Lauren said. “We do not have a large house, so the camper gives me a small space of my own to draw, read, and create.”

Aimee added, “This was always something she wanted. It was a lot of fun to work with her on the space and to follow her lead. She had great ideas and a vision right from the beginning, and we were just there to help her achieve her dream.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.