13 Ways The Recession Has Completely Changed How Young People View Work

Photo: icanteachyouhowtodoit via Flickr

While they don’t hoard pennies like their Depression-era grandparents, today’s young people will forever be affected by the Great Recession. Entering the workforce during a down economy creates attitudes that could last up to 20 years, according to a recent study led by Yale economics professor Lisa Kahn.



This generation will be plagued by risk aversion, and the belief that hard work no longer guarantees success. Compound that with a fear of confrontation, and you’ve created a more passive workforce.

But Generation Y — defined loosely as anyone born in the mid ’70s to 90s — also brings a lot to the table.

