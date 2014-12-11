10 Young Entrepreneurs Share Their Best Career Advice

'Don't take advice you see on the internet too seriously! But that aside, make things. It doesn't matter if it's writing, art, code, or furniture as long as you are someone who creates instead of someone who just critiques. Value experiences by how much you're learning, and if you're aren't learning, move on.

'Don't be afraid to push your company in the direction you think is right -- you'll either be fired or promoted, and either outcome will end up just fine. If you find something obscure fascinating, learn as much about it as you can, because there's a good chance it won't be obscure for long.'