Strange Photos That Appear To Show A Young Edward Snowden May Have Been Found Online

Following a Reuters article that looked over NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden’s online past, internet sleuths have begun digging — and they appear to be finding Snowden’s trail that he may have tried to hide.



Twitter user “Neilk” has dug up a bunch of photos using Wayback Machine that certainly appear to show Snowden’s online life, which Ryan Broderick of Buzzfeed has now posted.

We can’t vouch for its authenticity, but this photos certainly looks like the 29-year-old in younger years.

Matt Skrajner of the News Herald has found more images that Snowden appeared to have saved to use as desktop backgrounds:

