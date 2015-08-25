Here's what Donald Trump looked like when he was younger

The Donald Trump we all know is a fiesty older man.

What did the Donald look like before he was THE Donald?

For starters, he seems to have been blonde (or a red head?), according to this throwback family photo he posted 0n Instagram. Donald is on the far left.

#TBT With my family growing up- I’m on the left. A photo posted by Donald J. Trump (@realdonaldtrump) on Oct 30, 2014 at 2:57pm PDT

By age 32, Trump was well on the way to looking like the Trump we know now. Here he is, holding his first son, Donald Jr.

#TBT With Donald Trump Jr. almost 35 years ago. A photo posted by Donald J. Trump (@realdonaldtrump) on Apr 18, 2013 at 11:58am PDT

Here’s what he looked like some years later, just as he was about to turn 50 (he’s now 69).

Don, Ivanka, Eric and I 20 years ago. #TBT A photo posted by Donald J. Trump (@realdonaldtrump) on Apr 11, 2013 at 11:46am PDT

Here he is with the late president Reagan, probably sometime in the 80’s.

Happy Birthday President Reagan #FlashbackFriday A photo posted by Donald J. Trump (@realdonaldtrump) on Feb 6, 2015 at 2:06pm PST

And here’s a photo of young Trump that’s particular dear to him, one with his father. He’s posted it a couple of times on social media.

#TBT A picture of my fantastic father and myself. Best teacher in the world! A great Father’s Day gift — a stay at my 5 star hotel @TrumpNewYork along with items from my signature collection http://bit.ly/1nlhz8V A photo posted by Donald J. Trump (@realdonaldtrump) on Jun 5, 2014 at 8:34am PDT

