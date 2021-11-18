Memphis police are asking people to stay home in the aftermath of the fatal shooting of rapper Young Dolph

Rapper Young Dolph. Prince Williams/Wireimage

Police in Memphis, Tennessee urged city residents to stay home and remain calm in the wake of rapper Young Dolph’s shooting death at a local cookie shop in his hometown.

“Tonight, we strongly encourage everyone to stay home, if you do not have to be out,” Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn “CJ” Davis said during a press conference Wednesday night hours after the afternoon shooting.

“We also strongly encourage everyone to remain calm as we actively perform our investigation,” Davis said, explaining, “The Memphis Police Department is providing an increased presence in areas of the city that might be directly impacted by this unfortunate incident.”

The 36-year-old rapper, whose real name is Adolph Robert Thornton, Jr., was fatally shot Wednesday inside of Makeda’s Butter Cookies in Memphis, authorities said.

The owner of the cookie shop, Maurice Hill, told FOX 13 that someone drove up to the business and shot Young Dolph before fleeing the scene.

No arrests have yet been made and a motive for the shooting was not immediately known.

Young Dolph has strong ties to Memphis. He was born in Chicago, but moved to the city when he was an infant, according to The Commerical Appeal.

The rapper’s cousin, Mareno Myers, told the Daily Memphian that Young Dolph was in town visiting an aunt who has cancer and was set to hand out Thanksgiving turkeys at a local event.

Dozens of people flocked to the scene of the crime following the shooting.

“This is going to grow into something even more,” one woman told FOX 13. “This is not the end. This is not the end. This is going to cause a slew of retaliations because that was for nothing.”

Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn ‘CJ’ Davis speaks to reporters about the shooting death of rapper Young Dolph. AP Photo/Adrian Sainz

In the aftermath of the killing, Davis took the opportunity to speak out against gun violence plaguing Memphis and beyond.

“This shooting is another example of the senseless gun violence we have seen far too often locally and nationwide,” Davis said, adding, “Too many families, too many mothers, too many fathers have suffered in our city, and quite frankly, I think we are all tired of it.”

Davis continued, “We are committed to working with the community to stop these senseless murders.”

“We’re also dedicated to bringing those responsible for today’s shooting and others to justice,” said Davis as she urged the public to come forward with any information regarding Young Dolph’s murder.

Some local officials called for a curfew to be implemented in the wake of the shooting and Davis did not immediately rule the idea out.

“We’re taking all of these requests into consideration and we’re continuing to communicate with our city officials,” she said. “It doesn’t mean we won’t have a curfew at some point in time, but right now we think the deployment of our officers in the specific areas that are impacted the most will be enough presence for tonight.”