Rapper Young Dolph was shot and killed at Memphis cookie store, reports say

Young Dolph performs during Rolling Loud New York 2021 at Citi Field on October 30, 2021 in New York City. Jason Mendez/Getty Images

Rapper Young Dolph was shot and killed Wednesday at a Memphis cookie shop, WHBQ reported.

The rapper walked into Makeda’s Butter Cookies when employees said someone drove up and fatally shot him.

Memphis Police confirmed officers were at the address of the cookie shop but did not confirm if Thorton was the victim.

Rapper Young Dolph was shot and killed in a Memphis cookie shop on Wednesday, law enforcement sources confirmed to WHBQ.

The rapper, whose real name is Adolph Robert Thornton, Jr., walked into Makeda’s Butter Cookies in Memphis, Tennessee, when employees said someone drove up and fatal shot him through the windows, Maurice Hill, the owner of the shop, told WHBQ.

Memphis Police said in a statement to Insider that officers were on the scene at the address of the cookie shop, but did not confirm if the male victim was Thorton, who was 36.

“At 12:24 pm, Officers responded to the scene of a shooting at 2370 Airways,” a spokesperson with the department said in the statement. “One male victim was located and was pronounced dead at the scene. No suspect info is available at this time.”

“We will confirm the ID on the victim once the next of kin notification process has been completed,” the spokesperson continued.

A Lamborghini belonging to Young Dolph was in the parking lot of the retail shop when local news crews arrived, according to the WHBQ report. A large crowd also gathered to the scene, with some people in tears.

—Jeremy Pierre FOX13 (@JeremypierreFOX) November 17, 2021

Born in Chicago, Thorton moved to Memphis at a young age, according to Variety. He was cousins with the late musician Juice Wrld, known for his 2018 single “Lucid Dreams.”

The Memphis-based rapper released his debut album, “King of Memphis,” in 2016, which peaked in the top 50 on the Billboard 200 at the time. He is best known for his 2020 album “Rich Slave,” his fifth solo studio album.

Young Dolph recently performed at the Rolling Loud Hip-Hop Festival in New York in October.