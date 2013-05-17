This Is What David Beckham Looked Like Before He Was Covered In Tattoos

The world’s most recognizable soccer star David Beckham announced his retirement from the sport on Thursday.

Not only has Beckham been known throughout his career for his play on the field, but he’s also known for his good looks off it.

Now, Beckham has an edgy style and has tattoos covering his arms and some on his chest and sides. But there was a time when Beckham was a clean slate.

Here he is in 2000 with bleached blonde hair and no tattoos:

And here’s the Beckham we all know and love today: