Teenage Beyoncé Rolls Her Eyes At Bandmate Kelly Rowland In Viral Vine Clip

Beyoncé was the lead singer of girl group Destiny’s Child — and don’t you forget it!

In a newly unearthed interview clip going viral after being posted to Vine, teenage Beyoncé throws some serious shade toward her bandmate Kelly Rowland.

In the vintage footage, Rowland tells the interviewer, “I’m the second lead vocalist of the group,” at which point Beyoncé conveniently coughs and rolls her eyes.

The ladies have since buried the hatchet, but it’s still pretty entertaining. Watch below:

