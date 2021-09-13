(Credit: Getty)

Millennial Australians are among the largest demographic who say the pandemic lockdowns have improved their ability to save, new research shows.

A new survey from Ubank examined how Australian spending and saving habits continue to be reshaped by the pandemic.

Similar analysis from NAB found households have accumulated more than $140 billion since early 2020.

More than a third of Australians — 37% — believe the latest round of lockdowns have had a positive impact on their ability to save, new research shows.

Survey results released by UBank, National Australia Bank’s digital subsidiary, show that economic uncertainty sparked by the pandemic has sparked a savings spree by younger Australians.

It found that, of those who said the pandemic positively changed their saving habits, 45% were millennials, with the next biggest cohort being Gen X, followed by boomers.

Philippa Watson, chief executive at Ubank, said the research suggested the pandemic had reshaped spending and saving habits, especially among younger generations more adversely impacted by economic shutdowns.

“We know young people have been disproportionately impacted by lockdown job losses, as they over-index in sectors such as hospitality and retail,” Watson said.

She said uncertainty and enforced lockdowns were resulting in a “silver lining” in savings behaviours, noting, “The result is that saving for an emergency fund has overtaken saving for an overseas holiday as the top savings goal.”

The insights align with national accounts data from the ABS which showed the household savings ratio increased from 6% to 19.8% in the March quarter.

The ABS noted the rise in the savings ratio was being fuelled by a fall in consumption spending over the same period.

And more recent figures reflecting the June quarter showed that while household saving has declined slightly as lockdowns in eastern states continued, it remained at an elevated level of 9.7%.

In contrast to its findings on positive sentiment around saving, the UBank survey also examined a minority of one-in-five who felt the pandemic was having a negative impact on their ability to save as a result of increased spending online.

While physical retail trading has slumped in recent months due to lockdowns in Sydney and Melbourne, with July trading data showing a national 2.7% dip in sales compared to June 2021, lockdowns have driven a surge in online spending.

Watson said the research showed increased spending was being driven by ecommerce, including via social media during lockdowns.

Ubank said Australians on average were spending around $500 per month, or around $6,000 per year, on discretionary spending items like clothes, subscriptions and tech through social media platforms.

Watson also noted the data found men were spending more on average, spending their money on clothing, food delivery, entertainment and tech.

The survey also found one-third of the respondents said the pandemic had no impact on their spending patterns.

Watson noted the bank expected to see spending patterns return to more traditional formats when lockdowns end later in the year.

Previous NAB analysis found households have accumulated more than $140 billion since the start of the pandemic, the equivalent of about 10% of household income.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said in June that Australians’ pool of savings would be key to the country’s economic recovery as it gradually reopened at the end of this year.

“Strong household balance sheets, driven by income growth, tax relief and elevated savings ratio will provide ongoing support for the economic recovery as confidence continues to build,” Frydenberg said.