Young Australians Are Stressed Worrying About Stress, Study And Body Image

Australia’s 15 to 19-year-olds are worried about stress, according to the largest survey of youth in the country.

And both girls and boys rate study and body image as issues to worry about.

Young women believe equity and discrimination is the number one issue facing the country.

And one in four young people fear there won’t be enough employment and training opportunities in their local community when they finish school.

Mission Australia’s 12th national Youth Survey tested the views of almost 15,000 young people.

Mission Australia CEO Toby Hall:

Young women in particular are increasingly overwhelmed with almost half saying they are either extremely or very worried about coping with stress. Given more than 70% of female respondents said they intend to go on to university, consideration should be given into the support provided to students as they attempt to achieve the scores required to gain entry into tertiary studies.

Mission Australia says the concerns raised by young people demonstrate the need to do more to assist Australian youth in the transition from school to the work force or higher education.

Other survey highlights:

More than one-third of young people aged 15-19 are currently looking for work (including part-time/casual)

More than 70 per cent of females plan to go to university, compared with 57 per cent of males

The internet is the number one source of information for young people, with 1 in 5 young people spending at least 20 hours a week on social networking sites

1 in 5 young people indicated they were either extremely or very concerned about family conflict.

The chart below shows coping with stress, school or study problems and body image are the top three issues of concern for both males and females.

