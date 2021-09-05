A surfer has died after suffering catastrophic injuries in a shark attack

Local surfers exercising in the water at Bondi Beach on August 10, 2021 in Sydney, Australia. James D. Morgan/Getty Images

A surfer in New South Wales, Australia has died after suffering deadly injuries in a shark attack.

The man, who was not named but is believed to have been in his 30’s, was attacked on Sunday.

Fellow surfers, bystanders, and paramedics gave him CPR but failed to save his life.

A young surfer in New South Wales, Australia died when his arm was bitten off when he was attacked by a shark on Sunday.

The man, who was in his 30’s, was surfing off Shelly and Emerald beaches in Coffs Harbour when the attack happened. He has not yet been named.

It is believed to have had his arm bitten off and suffered large lacerations to his back, MailOnline said.

Many other locals were in the water at the time, and the beaches were packed due to Father’s Day celebrations.

Bystanders and fellow surfers tried to deliver CPR, but the man suffered critical injuries to his back and arm, NSW Ambulance inspector Chris Wilson said, according to The Guardian.

“A number of local surfers and bystanders came to the aid of this man, they were incredibly brave in a very challenging situation,” Wilson said, according to The Guardian.

“The patient suffered a critical injury to his arm, but despite the best efforts of bystanders, paramedics, and other emergency services, the patient couldn’t be revived,” he added.

Witness Aaron Armstrong told Australian Broadcasting Corp that the attack has shaken up locals. According to Armstrong, it was the first shark incident in the community that he knew of.

“Yeah, it will change the fabric a little bit for a little while in EB, that’s for sure,” Armstrong said, according to NBC News.

New South Wales is currently under a coronavirus lockdown but locals are still allowed to leave their homes for exercise, including swimming.

Before Sunday’s incident, the most recent fatal shark attack in Australia was in May.