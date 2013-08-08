Young Americans Who Can't Drive Say It's Because They're Too Busy To Learn

In the last 30 years, the percentage of young Americans with driver’s licenses has dropped significantly, and it may well be that the age of the car as the dominant form of transportation is at an end.

Brandon Schoettle and Michael Sivak at the University of Michigan Transportation Research Institute decided to find out why, and published their results this week.

In an online survey, 618 people between the ages of 18 and 39 were asked the main reason they do not have a driver’s licence. The top answer? They’re too busy.

The cost of a car, preference for walking, biking, or public transportation, and concern for the environment were also significant factors.

Here’s the overall breakdown, from Schoettle and Sivak’s report:

Of those who responded, 22% said they intend never to get a licence, while 69% said they would probably get one within the next five years.

