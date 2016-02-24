Poll shows more young Americans would rather have dinner with Bernie Sanders than Kanye West and Justin Bieber combined

More young Americans would rather have dinner with Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders than music megastars Kanye West and Justin Bieber — combined.

Recent polling from conservative pollster Frank Luntz of 1,000 Americans between the age of 18 to 26 found that 22% of respondents placed Sanders, a Vermont senator, in their top three choices from a list of more than 20 options. Just 8% picked West and only 7% chose Bieber for their top three.

Sanders was chosen by a higher percentage of respondents than Beyoncé, Mark Zuckerberg, and LeBron James, among others. He finished ahead of GOP frontrunner Donald Trump and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, the leader on the Democratic side.

President Barack Obama finished first overall, with 29% of young people polled placing him on their top three.

But Sanders demolished Obama in another category — when asked which political figure they “respect the most,” young voters picked Sanders over Obama, 31% to 18%. Sanders also topped both Clinton and Trump in this category by at least 20 points.

Those polled believe income inequality, education, national security and terrorism, race relations, and government accountability are the top five issues facing the country, in that order.

The high level of support for Sanders among young people is no surprise. In Saturday’s Nevada caucuses, Sanders won an overwhelming majority of the young vote over Clinton, as he had previously in both Iowa and New Hampshire.

You can read Luntz’s full results here.

